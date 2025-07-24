Detroit Arriba Latinos Festival postponed, some suspect low sales due to ICE fears

The Brief The Arriba Latinos Festival has been postponed according to organizers. The decision has many talking, wondering what led to the decision.



Metro Detroiters who were planning to attend the Detroit Arriba Latinos Festival in August may have to wait a little longer as the event has been postponed.

The decision, however, has many asking why it was pushed to an unspecified date.

Big picture view:

Rowan Minors loves Latino culture, and was surprised to learn about Arriba Latinos Festival, as organizers say it is a celebration of culture, food and music.

Unfortunately, one week before the festival was scheduled to begin, an important announcement was posted on social media, telling everyone the event was postponed.

FOX 2 reached out to the festival and organizers for an interview and are still waiting to hear back.

Meanwhile, people connected to the event told FOX 2 that so far the event has experienced low ticket sales.

Local perspective:

Antonio, who was concerned over the festival's postponement, said people are scared, and that fear was the result of the arrest of undocumented immigrants by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents under the Trump Administration.

"Maybe people are scared, maybe that’s why people don’t want to go," Antonio said. "Don’t know what the government is planning to do especially ICE. Like my brother-in-law, they’ve been looking for him. I don’t know where he lives."

Antonio made it clear to FOX 2 that there are concerns that ICE Agents are not always immediately recognizable, as he says they are undercover.

What's next:

People hope the festival will not fade away, and they have a message for the organizers.

"Drop the date since it’s being rescheduled, let the people know," said Minors.

"Don’t give up keep going," said Antonio.