Detroit arsonists caught on camera buying snacks after setting auto business on fire

Detroit police are searching for two suspects wanted for setting an auto business on fire late last year.

Investigators know what the suspects look like because police say they went to a gas station and bought snacks after the alleged crime on Dec. 8, 2024.

According to DPD, the suspects allegedly set a business in the 10800 block of West McNichols Road on fire at around 1:30 a.m. before heading to a Project Green Light gas station.

(Photos: Detroit police)

One of the suspects is described as a Black male with medium complexion and braided hair. He was wearing a black hoodie, jeans, and black shoes with white trim. The second suspect is described as a Black male with a light complexion and braids. He was wearing a black hoodie, dark jeans, and dark shoes.

The suspects were seen in a red Dodge Caravan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Fire Investigation Division at 313-596-2940 , the Arson Unit tip line at 313-628-2900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP, you can also submit a tip online at DetroitRewards.tv . or by e-mailing arsontips@detroitmi.gov .