Detroit assistant principal accused of sexual assault involving a minor

The Brief Jerome Younger, an assistant principal, is accused of criminal sexual assault. Authorities are not saying if the victim is a student at the school, but they are a Detroit Public School student.



An assistant principal is facing the possibility of life in prison for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor.

What they're saying:

Fifty-four-year-old Jerome Younger, an assistant principal at Edward "Duke" Ellington Conservatory at Beckham Academy in Detroit, is accused of criminal sexual assault in the first degree involving a minor.

Roseville police are working the case as the suspect lives in the area but works in Detroit. Authorities are not saying if the victim is a student at the school, but police say they are a Detroit Public School student.

The alleged sexual abuse happened on Wednesday. Younger was arrested the same day and then formally charged Thursday.

Dig deeper:

FOX 2 spoke with Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido about this case. Listen to what he said about the victim:

"The individual at this point is having a very difficult time with the actions that have alleged to have occurred. This minor is trying to grasp at what happened. Why did it happen? All those issues that go through an individual’s mind," Lucido said.

FOX 2 reached out to the school district for comment and a spokesperson confirms Younger has been placed on administrative leave. FOX 2 also reached out to Detroit police. According to Younger's bio, he's been involved with the Junior Police Cadet Program for decades.