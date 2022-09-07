Detroit Auto Show 2022 locations and events

article

While much of the Detroit Auto Show will take place inside Huntington Place, the event looks ready to use as much of the summer temperatures as it can with some exhibits happening away from the main concourse.

Along with exhibits and rides at Huntington Place inside the showroom, there will also be off-road vehicles and life-sized dinosaur models in the atrium and entertainment and food at Hart Plaza. Even the world's largest rubber duck will be floating in the Detroit River.

The ambitious plans for this year's auto show were organized with the city and the Downtown Detroit Partnership.

MORE: Detroit Auto Show tickets now available and event details

Huntington Place

Address: 1 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI 48226

Events: Charity Preview, Dinosaur exhibits, Off-Road Vehicle Encounter, main car exhibits

Hart Plaza

Address: 1 Hart Plaza, Detroit, MI 48226

Events: Monster Truck Throwdown, food trucks, Air Mobility Experience, arcade, "World's Largest Rubber Duck"

