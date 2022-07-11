Detroit Auto Show tickets now available and event details

article

After a two-year hiatus, the Detroit Auto Show is back in the Motor City this September at Huntington Place.

The event will take place over nine days; Sept. 17 - Sept. 25 with displays and exhibits at Huntington Place, Hart Plaza and throughout Downtown Detroit.

Detroit Auto Show tickets are available now with a discount for adults through August 10.

Ticket Prices

Adults (ages 13+): $20 each ($15 through August 10)

Children (ages 3-12): $10 each (ages 2 and under are free with a parent/guardian)

Seniors (65+): $12 each

Family Pass (2 adults, 3 children): $50

Group tickets (30 or more): $12 per ticket (must be received before Sept. 11)

Tickets can be bought at ticket booths the day of at Huntington Place (cash or credit card) and Hart Plaza (credit card only).

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day except the last day; Sept. 25. It will run Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It will be both indoors and outdoors with cars, music, food, ride-and-drives, car enthusiast clubs, air demonstrations, and more.

"The 2022 Detroit Auto Show Hotel Program is offering discounts to those planning hotel to secure accommodations in advance of the show," said NAIAS. For more information and to book your stay visit the link https://naias.com/preview/travel.