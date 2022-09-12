Detroit Auto Show 2022: Where to park, how to get around

Headed to the Northern American International Detroit Auto Show? Plan where you'll park now.

Parking at the auto show

A Spot Hero map shows all the garages and parking lots and their distance from the event, which is at Huntington Place, then book a spot now for less of a hassle when you get there.

Depending on which day you'll be there, you could pay as little as $9 or upwards of $50 for your spot.

The cheapest parking on the weekends is right down the street. The lot at 525 Shelby St. is only $9 on weekends. However, that climbs to $45 on weekdays.

Other parking not far from the auto show includes the lot at 701 W. Jefferson Ave., which is $20; the lot at 154 W. Larned St., which ranges from $13-16; and the lot at 300 W. Fort St., which is $12 or $13, depending on the day.

If you don't mind walking, there are other options a bit farther away.

Getting to the auto show, getting around Detroit

MoGo bikes

MoGo bike casual passes are 25% off from Sept. 14-Sept. 25.

Use the code AS22HOUR to get a one-hour pass for $7.50 or AS22EXPLORE for an explore the city pass for $11.25. An explore the city pass includes unlimited trips of up to an hour each for three days.

Sign up at mogodetroit.org/members/register or download the Transit app.

The QLINE

QLINE rides are free. The streetcar has 12 stops along Woodward.

See the stops here.

People Mover

The People Mover is currently free, and there is a train that will drop you off at Huntington Place.

See the full station map here.