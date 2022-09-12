Detroit Auto Show 2022: Where to park, how to get around
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Headed to the Northern American International Detroit Auto Show? Plan where you'll park now.
Parking at the auto show
A Spot Hero map shows all the garages and parking lots and their distance from the event, which is at Huntington Place, then book a spot now for less of a hassle when you get there.
Depending on which day you'll be there, you could pay as little as $9 or upwards of $50 for your spot.
The cheapest parking on the weekends is right down the street. The lot at 525 Shelby St. is only $9 on weekends. However, that climbs to $45 on weekdays.
Other parking not far from the auto show includes the lot at 701 W. Jefferson Ave., which is $20; the lot at 154 W. Larned St., which ranges from $13-16; and the lot at 300 W. Fort St., which is $12 or $13, depending on the day.
If you don't mind walking, there are other options a bit farther away.
Getting to the auto show, getting around Detroit
MoGo bikes
MoGo bike casual passes are 25% off from Sept. 14-Sept. 25.
Use the code AS22HOUR to get a one-hour pass for $7.50 or AS22EXPLORE for an explore the city pass for $11.25. An explore the city pass includes unlimited trips of up to an hour each for three days.
Sign up at mogodetroit.org/members/register or download the Transit app.
The QLINE
QLINE rides are free. The streetcar has 12 stops along Woodward.
People Mover
The People Mover is currently free, and there is a train that will drop you off at Huntington Place.