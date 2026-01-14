Detroit Auto Show expected to bring big economic boost as crowds descend on city

The Brief The Detroit Auto Show is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of people to the city. These guests boost the economy by spending money at restaurants, hotels, and stores. Employees at nearby restaurants say this time of year is always busy thanks to the influx of customers in town for the event.



As the Detroit Auto Show gets underway, the city is expecting to see a big boost from the event that draws crowds from around the world.

The show begins Wednesday with media and industry days before opening to the public on Saturday and running through the 25th. During that time, hundreds of thousands of people are expected to visit Detroit.

By the numbers:

Last year's show drew about 275,000 people to the area whose visits boosted the local economy by about $370 million.

In the past two decades, it is estimated that the auto show has brought $5 billion to the area.

Local perspective:

Restaurant workers in Detroit said auto show time always brings a spike in customers, including during times when they may otherwise not be busy, like lunchtime.

In addition to eating, these visitors are staying in Detroit hotels and shopping at Detroit stores, bringing a boost to both hospitality and retail as well.

Detroit Auto Show tickets:

The Detroit Auto Show will be open to the public from Jan. 17-25.

Tickets are available now.