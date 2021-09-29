Coming soon: Detroit Axe brings axe throwing, classic arcade games to Corktown

article

Detroit's newest entertainment venue opens soon.

Throw axes, enjoy board games with friends, or play some throwback arcade games at Detroit Axe in Corktown. Detroit Axe will also feature bar games, including classic bar games including pinball machines, dartboards, shuffleboard, bumper pool.

Related: Barcade Detroit features 60+ classic arcade games, 24 craft beers

There's also a full bar and food options.

It's the third Metro Detroit location for the axe throwing business. However, this one is different because it includes a large outdoor area for dining and gathering.

Detroit Axe opens to the public Oct. 15.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com.