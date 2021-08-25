Barcade Detroit features 60+ classic arcade games, 24 craft beers on tap in Midtown

article

The wait is over – Barcade Detroit opened this week, bringing dozens of arcade games to Midtown.

The arcade includes more than 60 games and pinball machines, 24 American craft beers on tap, a full bar, and a full kitchen.

(Photo: Barcade Detroit)

Test your skills on classics like Frogger, Pac-Man, or Donkey Kong, or give something new a try – there's plenty of games to keep you busy at the 21 and up arcade.

The arcade is open every day from 5 p.m. to midnight. Those hours are temporary and expected to expand soon. Beers, well drinks, and wine are $1 off during Happy Hour from 5-6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

(Photo: Barcade Detroit)

While the venue is for adults only, monthly family days will be planned.

Barcade Detroit is at 666 Selden.