Detroit back-to-school event lends hand to parents looking for a fresh start

A back-to-school event held earlier Wednesday provided much more than school supplies.

Big picture view:

The event also offered much-needed resources to parents looking for their own fresh start. New backpacks and school supplies represent a fresh start that some say they can't afford right now.

However, parents who are coming out to this resource fair are getting more than school supplies; they’re also getting a helping hand to move forward in life.

What they're saying:

Tyzhane Taylor wanted more for herself and her son and soon found her way to TIPS—Teen Infant Parenting Services, which is Detroit’s only transitional housing program for homeless teen moms and infants.

"I was homeless, sleeping in a car with me and my son," Taylor said. "Being able to be stable with my son, having him a place to be comfortable because they provide us with a lot here."

On Wednesday, Taylor and her son made their way to the TIPS back-to-school event. TIPS is a program run by the Methodist Children’s Home Society.

"We bring in a lot of resources, a lot of opportunities for families that we currently have in our program, but not just for our program here at TIPS, but also for the community as well," said Daniel Robinson.

Dig deeper:

The fair provided a wellness center, financial and educational resources, food, and so much more. Robinson says he knows how a helping hand can lift a person up because he too was once homeless.

"I was one of those people at one point in my life, homeless twice. It took support, a network of people to help me through," said Robinson.

Meanwhile, many moms hope the support offered here will put them on the path to better days ahead.

