Detroit bar and dance venue El Club to require COVID-19 vaccine or negative test through October

Beginning Sept. 1, El Club in Detroit will require all staff and patrons to be vaccinated or have tested negative for COVID-19.

Guests need one of two things; a physical card or a photo of a complete vaccination that matches their ID or proof of a negative test no older than three days.

Kids under 12 should show a negative test to attend, due to not being eligible for a vaccine.

The updated policy pertains to all events through Oct. 31.

People with religious beliefs or medical conditions that prevent them from getting a vaccination are welcomed to attend with proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test.

El Club now joins the other establishments in the city requiring additional safety precautions like the Royal Oak Music Theater and Masonic Temple.

El Club recommends wearing a mask to anyone unvaccinated to further protect themselves and other people during an event.