COVID-19 vaccine required to attend concerts at Royal Oak Music Theatre, Masonic Temple

If you plan on attending a concert or other live performance at the Royal Oak Music Theatre or the Masonic Temple, you will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

MORE: What will the future of concerts look like?

AEG Presents announced Thursday that it will require concertgoers and event staff at its nearly 50 venues across the country to be vaccinated. The vaccination policy will be in full effect by Oct. 1. Before Oct. 1, attendees will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test that was taken within 72 hours of a show to enter.

The policy by AEG is just the latest attempt to curb the spread of the virus at entertainment events after live music began returning this summer. Live Nation recently said it would leave COVID protocol decisions up to performers.

Fans attending Dave Chapelle's comedy shows this week in Detroit are required to take a COVID test the day of the show and get a wristband for entry.