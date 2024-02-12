Detroit begins demolition of Hannan Memorial YMCA

article

The City of Detroit has begun demolishing the former Hannan Memorial YMCA.

"The Hannan Memorial YMCA has been a part of Detroit's history for nearly a century, and we understand the emotional connection that residents have with this landmark," said LaJuan Counts, director of the Detroit Construction & Demolition Department. "However, the current state of the building demands decisive action to ensure the safety of our community."

(Photo: City of Detroit)

According to the city, the demolition is necessary due to severe dilapidation of the building, with much of the roof compromised, falling brick, and loose debris.

The city hopes that the land will be developed once the building on Jefferson is gone.

Demolition is expected to take several weeks to complete.