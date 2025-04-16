Detroit Block Party Shooting: Closing arguments resume of whether to send case to trial

The Brief Closing arguments will resume in the preliminary hearing of the 19-year-old accused of firing into a crowd, killing two and injuring several others Demitrus Shaw is charged with 36 felonies in connection with a block party shooting in the summer of 2024 Following arguments, a judge will decide if enough evidence is available to send the case to trial



The preliminary hearing of Demitrus Shaw will not resumes Wednesday due to an unrelated conflict that one of the attorneys had.

The 19-year-old is charged with three dozen counts of murder, attempted murder, and felony firearm in connection with the block party shooting that happened last year.

The backstory:

Around 2:30 a.m. July 7, 2024, gunfire at a party sent crowds fleeing. The shooting killed 20-year-old Shanae Fletcher and 21-year-old Phillip Arnold Jr., and injured victims ranging in age from 17 to 27.

During Shaw's preliminary examination last week, witnesses described hearing more than 100 shots while a large crowd was gathered for a party near Schoenherr and E. State Fair.

After a months-long investigation, Shaw was arrested and charged with a long list of felonies. According to court testimony, the shooting is believed to have been gang-related, and started after two women began fighting.

The deadly shooting led to a block party crackdown in Detroit, with police reiterating requirements for holding these types of gatherings and upping patrols.

Dig deeper:

The preliminary hearing concluded early Monday due to an unrelated issue that required Shaw's attorney leave the court.

Prior to his leaving, the defense attorney made a motion to suppress the interrogation of Shaw by police. The prosecution is expected to respond before closing arguments resume.

