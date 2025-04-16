Detroit Block Party Shooting: Closing arguments resume of whether to send case to trial
(FOX 2) - The preliminary hearing of Demitrus Shaw will not resumes Wednesday due to an unrelated conflict that one of the attorneys had.
The 19-year-old is charged with three dozen counts of murder, attempted murder, and felony firearm in connection with the block party shooting that happened last year.
The backstory:
Around 2:30 a.m. July 7, 2024, gunfire at a party sent crowds fleeing. The shooting killed 20-year-old Shanae Fletcher and 21-year-old Phillip Arnold Jr., and injured victims ranging in age from 17 to 27.
During Shaw's preliminary examination last week, witnesses described hearing more than 100 shots while a large crowd was gathered for a party near Schoenherr and E. State Fair.
After a months-long investigation, Shaw was arrested and charged with a long list of felonies. According to court testimony, the shooting is believed to have been gang-related, and started after two women began fighting.
The deadly shooting led to a block party crackdown in Detroit, with police reiterating requirements for holding these types of gatherings and upping patrols.
Dig deeper:
The preliminary hearing concluded early Monday due to an unrelated issue that required Shaw's attorney leave the court.
Prior to his leaving, the defense attorney made a motion to suppress the interrogation of Shaw by police. The prosecution is expected to respond before closing arguments resume.
The Source: Previous reporting