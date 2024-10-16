Still no arrest after 21 people shot, 2 killed at Fourth of July Detroit block party

A Detroit family is desperately searching for answers after a mass shooting at a Fourth of July party led to the death of their loved one among others, prompting a citywide crackdown on illegal block parties.

Gamerise Young, the mother of one of the victims, said someone somewhere knows something.

"I know people know who did this. There were too many people hurt. There were too many people shot," she said.

A total of 21 people were shot in the early hours of July 7 on Detroit’s east side on Rossini at Reno. The summer tragedy took the life of 21-year-old Phillip Arnold Jr., affectionately nicknamed BP for 'Big Phil.'

Young said the loss of her was has taken a significant toll on her family.

"He was my baby. He gave me purpose. He gave us purpose," she said.

More than four months later, the shooter is still on the run and the Detroit Police Department is reporting no significant updates in the investigation – but there are indications that the incident may have been gang-related.

Phillip's aunt, Fakeshia Reed, said the idea that her nephew was involved in something like that is impossible.

"He wasn’t involved in the streets, he wouldn’t hurt a fly, he was everything to us. If you know something, say something," Reed said.

Before his murder, Phillip had just passed a test to become an electrician and enjoyed bowling, basketball, and being with his younger brothers.

"How do I find comfort when I have a 6-year-old who wants to kill himself so he can see his brother?" Young said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP. There is a $2,500 reward for tips leading to an arrest, and informants can remain anonymous.

"If you have any compassion, any empathy, any love for anyone. Speak. Say something," Young said.