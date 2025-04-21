Detroit Block Party Shooting: Case heads to trial after judge hears arguments

article

The Brief A judge found enough evidence to send the Detroit block party shooting case to trial Demitrus Shaw, 19, will be bound over for circuit court. He faces 36 felony charges 19 people were injured and two others were killed during the summer mass shooting in 2024



The Detroit Block Party shooting case will head to trial after a judge found enough evidence to bind the defendant over to circuit court.

Demitrus Shaw, 19, is charged with three dozen counts of murder, attempted murder, and felony firearm in connection with the block party shooting that happened last year.

Big picture view:

On Monday, Judge Shawn Jacque heard closing arguments before sending Shaw to circuit court, arguing there was enough evidence that a felony had been committed and the defendant was behind the shooting last July.

He's been charged with 36 felonies, including homicide, assault with intent to murder, and felony firearm in connection with a mass shooting at a block party that stretched early into the morning last summer.

Shaw's attorney attempted to argue his rights had been violated due to suspect practices by police during his interrogation. However, the judge denied the motion to suppress the footage, which included a confession from Shaw.

The defendant will be back in court on April 28 to be arraigned again.

The backstory:

Around 2:30 a.m. July 7, 2024, gunfire at a party sent crowds fleeing. The shooting killed 20-year-old Shanae Fletcher and 21-year-old Phillip Arnold Jr., and injured victims ranging in age from 17 to 27.

During Shaw's preliminary examination last week, witnesses described hearing more than 100 shots while a large crowd was gathered for a party near Schoenherr and E. State Fair.

After a months-long investigation, Shaw was arrested and charged with a long list of felonies. According to court testimony, the shooting is believed to have been gang-related, and started after two women began fighting.

The deadly shooting led to a block party crackdown in Detroit, with police reiterating requirements for holding these types of gatherings and upping patrols.

Dig deeper:

The preliminary hearing concluded early Monday due to an unrelated issue that required Shaw's attorney leave the court.

Prior to his leaving, the defense attorney made a motion to suppress the interrogation of Shaw by police. The prosecution is expected to respond before closing arguments resume.