The Brief The suspect charged in connection with a mass shooting during a block party in Detroit last summer is in court The preliminary hearing for Demitrus Shaw is scheduled for early Tuesday afternoon He's charged with killing two people and injuring 19 others



The suspect behind the mass shooting last summer in Detroit will be in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.

Demitrus T. Shaw, 19, is charged with murder and assault with intent to murder for the block party shooting, which injured 19 people and killed two others. FOX 2 will stream the hearing in the YouTube player above. It's scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

The backstory:

On July 7, 2024, a gunman opened fire at a rowdy party that spilled into the streets of a northern Detroit neighborhood.

By the time law enforcement had recognized and responded to the late-night block party that had formed in the 13000 block of Rossini, several hundred people had gathered in the area.

Around 2:30 a.m., gunfire started, sending people fleeing from the area. The victims' ages range from 17 to 27 years old. The two people killed were Shanae Fletcher, 20, and Phillip Arnold Jr., 21.

The ensuing investigation by Detroit police took months before a person-of-interest was taken into custody.

On Jan. 10, police chief Todd Bettison announced that Shaw had been arraigned on murder charges.

