Detroit Booze Carnival: Drink and play giant games at Eastern Market

This isn't your average carnival…

At the Detroit Booze Carnival on Friday, you can sample beer, spirits, and seltzers while competing in oversized games, including human foosball, giant corn hole, darts, beer pong, and more.

Plus, try your hand at massive board games, like Battleship and Operation.

Classic carnival games will also be available.

You can still get tickets for the event at Shed 5 in Eastern Market. A $40 general admission ticket includes admission from 7-10 p.m. and 10 drink tickets. Food trucks will be available for dinner or snacks.

