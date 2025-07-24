Detroit border agent arrested for allegedly soliciting sex from officer posing as 13-year-old

article

The Brief A border protection agent in Detroit was arrested for allegedly soliciting sex from an undercover officer posing as a 13-year-old. According to officials, the man sent obscene material and multiple requests for the undercover officer to run away with Peless and have sex. The case will continue to be investigated by the FBI.



A Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agent in Detroit was arrested by the FBI after allegedly soliciting sex from, sent obscene material to, an undercover officer posing as a 13-year-old girl on the internet.

Big picture view:

United States Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon, Jr. Gorgon said 51-year-old Harry Marvelle Peless, III is a Border Patrol Agent in Michigan who began talking to an undercover officer in September 2024 using an online messaging application.

According to officials, Peless sent obscene material and multiple requests for the undercover officer to run away with Peless and have sex.

What they're saying:

Police say evidence during the investigation showed that Peless had logged into the chat account he used to communicate with the undercover officer while he was at work.

The case will continue to be investigated by the FBI.