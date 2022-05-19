Detroit Border Patrol agents find 2,175 pounds of marijuana disguised as pool toys

article

When Border Patrol agents inspected a shipment of foam pool toys in Detroit, they discovered it was full of marijuana.

Agents used an X-ray to scan the pool toy boxes at the Fort Street Cargo Facility on May 11. That's when they found 2,175 pounds of pot.

The marijuana and trailer were seized.

"This seizure underscores CBP’s long-standing commitment to the border security mission," said Port Director Devin Chamberlain. "The men and women of CBP continue to work diligently to keep our Nation and our communities safe."