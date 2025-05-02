Detroit Boy Scout trailer stolen leads to search for troop's equipment

The Brief A Boy Scout trailer full of equipment was robbed early Friday morning. The trailer was heavily secured, but the thieves cut through the lock. Scoutmaster Buckalew filed a report with Detroit police, asking anyone who recognizes the vehicles or trailers pictured to give them a call.



A Boy Scout has learned the importance of always being prepared after thieves made off with two trailers holding the troop's camping supplies.

What they're saying:

Early Friday morning, surveillance footage captured several suspects stealing two trailers from a gated facility on Coyle Street in Detroit, with one of them holding something sentimental.

"I'm disgusted right now. I can't believe somebody would do that. I guess I feel violated. That's about the gist of it," said Cory Buckalew. "It is going to be tough to replace."

The trailer was heavily secured, but the thieves cut through the lock. Inside the trailer was Boy Scout equipment. Specifically, from Troop 1736 out of Wayne, Michigan, and Cory Buckalew is their scoutmaster.

Why you should care:

Now they find themselves in a difficult situation because they need that equipment for an upcoming camping trip on May 11.

"We're going to have to find a way to get some gear," Buckalew said. "We'll make it, it'll be okay, it'll be a difficult couple of months for us while we get everything put back together."

Scoutmaster Buckalew filed a report with Detroit police, asking anyone who recognizes the vehicles or trailers pictured to give them a call.

"What would you say to the guys who took this? If you can, this belonged to kids," Buckalew said. "Drop it somewhere where we can find it and give it back to us. It's worth a lot more to the kids than it is to you for scrap metal."

What you can do:

A GoFundMe has been opened to help the scouts.