Detroit breaks ground on 27-mile Joe Louis Greenway

Detroit broke ground on the 27-mile Joe Louis Greenway on Monday.

The first phase of the project reactivates a nearly three-mile stretch of abandoned railroad easement. Once it’s finished it can be used for activities like walking or biking, as the Joe Louis Greenway continues to expand and ultimately work to connect people.

The $200 million initiative relies heavily on federal funding will take about 10 years to complete and will bring more space to residents.