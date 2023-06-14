Detroit bus driver charged after running over elderly woman, killing her

The driver of a Detroit Department of Transportation bus has been charged after she ran into an elderly woman downtown two weeks ago, killing her.

Geraldine Johnson, 59, of Detroit is expected to be arraigned Wednesday on one count of Moving Violation Causing Death after fatally running over a 67-year-old Grosse Pointe Park woman.

The victim, identified as Janice Bauer, was crossing the street at the intersection of Griswold Street and West Congress when she was struck by the DDOT bus.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

"This case is tragic on every level. Janice Bauer lost her life. The alleged facts are that defendant, Geraldine Johnson, literally ran her over with the city bus she was driving and caused her death," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Johnson was making a left turn when she struck Bauer. The incident happened on June 2 around 7:30 a.m.

According to DDOT which released a statement after the accident, drug and alcohol testing was conducted and Johnson was "immediately" taken off the road so a full investigation could be completed.

She has 26 years of experience driving a bus.