Detroit bus service halt will last through the weekend amid ongoing labor dispute

The City of Detroit said the Detroit Department of Transportation is undergoing a driver work stoppage to a labor dispute with drivers, causing no bus service on Friday that will now last through the weekend.

Drivers say they're tired of unsafe conditions and did not show up to drive on Friday morning.

DDOT released a statement apologizing to riders and that it was "working with union representatives to get buses back on the road as soon as possible."

This is the second time this year that DDOT has been stopped. On March 17, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, drivers didn't show up to work and cited concerns of how the city was treating the seriousness of the coronavirus at the time. Drivers and city leaders spoke and resolved the issue by the following day.

This time around, drivers and city leaders spoke throughout the day on Friday and did not reach an agreement. The head of the union said bus drivers will not be working the weekend of Oct. 2-3.

It's not known right now when talks or bus service will resume.