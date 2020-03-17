Detroit buses canceled Tuesday after drivers cite concerns over coronavirus

The Detroit Department of Transportation said fewer than 10% of its buses are running Tuesday morning after some drivers told FOX 2 they're worried about how the city is responding to the coronavirus. Now the city has canceled bus service for Tuesday.

Bus drivers who have called FOX 2 say they're calling in sick because the city is not addressing their safety concerns amid the coronavirus.

As of late Monday night, Michigan reported a total of 54 coronavirus cases, 13 of which are in Wayne County. The only county with more is Oakland County, which has 14 confirmed cases.

City officials are asking passengers to find other forms of transportation.

This can be challenging for most DDOT riders during regular days, let alone in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.