Detroit police pursuit ends in deadly crash on city's west side

article

The Brief A police pursuit led to a deadly crash in Detroit on Friday night. A suspected stolen car allegedly crashed into another car, killing a 60-year-old man. The suspected driver is hospitalized.



A pursuit in Detroit led to a deadly crash on the city's west side on Friday night.

What they're saying:

Detroit police said officials pulled over a suspected vehicle that was allegedly stolen out of Redford. When they approached the car, the driver sped off, leading to a pursuit with Detroit police.

Officials said they drove until they came across a crash involving two heavily damaged vehicles at Puritan and Murray Hill. The suspect's vehicle allegedly crashed into the other car.

Police say the suspect got out and ran but was arrested blocks away.

Meanwhile, a man in his 60s who was in the other car died at the scene of the crash.

The suspect who ran is a man in his 20s and is in stable condition at a hospital.

Dig deeper:

Police say the suspect was wanted previously out of Eastpointe for aggravated assault.

This is a breaking story. FOX 2 will update this report when we hear more from Detroit police.