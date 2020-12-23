Detroit casinos reopen with safety protocols in place

Casino doors reopen to the public this week after the state shut operations to slow the spread of COVID-19

"We’re happy to bring back over 1,000 workers," said David Tsai, MGM Resorts International.

MGM Grand Detroit Casino and Motor City Casino reopened their doors on Wednesday, while Greektown Casino will reopen Thursday.

And as doors reopen safety protocols will be front and center, Tsai said.

"We have hand sanitizer stations everywhere, we increased our sanitization, everyone is getting their temperature checked, both for team members before they come to work, and guests when they enter the building, there is CDC signage everywhere."

Patrons will have to wear a mask and casino management says there’s no reason to take it off because offering food at casino restaurants is not allowed by the state for now.

"We’ll also have regulators on the property who make sure we are enforcing social distancing and mask-wearing," said Tsai. "We recirculate the air with fresh outdoor air every four to five minutes that has also been put through UV light sanitization.

"We don’t have crowds we haven’t had an outbreak as a result of all the protocols we have in place."

As the doors to Detroit casinos re-open, the city of Detroit‘s budget stands to get a boost.

In a statement, city officials tell Fox 2:

"The revenue estimates the city used to build its budget assumed the casinos would be open. The reopening should get us closer to that assumption, but we need to evaluate how the rules will affect their operations."