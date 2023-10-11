Detroit celebrates 10,000 speed humps installed in the city

This Hump Day, the city of Detroit is celebrating a milestone: installing its 10,000th speed hump.

"Speed humps are designed to reduce vehicular speed on residential local streets that have a single travel lane in each direction," according to the city of Detroit.

Compared to speed bumps, speed humps are smaller in height and installation does not require the removal of any parking spaces.

Speed humps began as a limited pilot in 2018, but the initiative has since expanded as they grew in popularity among residents.

City officials said there are studies that show how effective speed humps have been.

"We know that they have worked," said Detroit's Deputy Mayor Todd Bettison. "Traffic studies have shown that on blocks where speed humps have been installed the average speed is about 20 miles per hour, and according to DPD data, neighborhood traffic accidents are down more than 20%."

Speeding in neighborhoods became a larger issue during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to city officials. The speed humps have helped the city regain control.

Related article

"We’ve really been able to slow down traffic and speeding, which was really an issue – and actually, during the pandemic, we really saw heightened speeding occurring through our neighborhoods that never existed before," said the director of Detroit's Department of Public Works, Ron Brundidge.

For more information on how to request a speed hump in your Detroit neighborhood, click here