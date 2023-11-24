Detroit chef, local organizations serve 1,000 hot meals to families in need

In a unique twist to the traditional Black Friday, a Detroit chef and local organizations served 1,000 hot meals to those in need as part of "Orange Friday."

Orange symbolizes hunger awareness. According to Feeding America, Michigan grapples with a hunger rate affecting over 1.4 million people.

Award-winning Chef Max Hardy brought together a collaborative cohort of organizations to help feed families grappling with food insecurity.

"Doesn’t matter if you’re homeless or you have $100,000, you need to eat," Hardy said. "So we try to provide the community with great meals no matter what."

Team Wellness Center hosted the event, housing The Royal Bird Food Truck outside as chefs prepared delectable dishes of fish and grits.

In addition to Team Wellness center, 86 Hunger, Each One Help One, Tiffany Lean on Me, and Fenkell Gospel Temple participated in the event.

