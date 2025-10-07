article

The Brief Detroit officials are looking for the public's help in identifying a person-of-interest in a vacant church fire from April. The blaze happened on the city's east side on the 11800 French Rd. A reward is being offered in the case.



Detroit officials investigating a church fire they believe to be a case of arson have released an image of a person-of-interest they would like to speak with in connection to the blaze.

The fire happened on the city's east side on French Road in April.

What we know:

A joint task force between the Detroit police and fire departments is asking for help from the public in identifying someone connected to an arson case from earlier in 2025.

A reward is being offered for assistance with the investigation.

On April 28, a Detroit Police Department officer observed heavy smoke coming from the area of Mound Road and Dwyer Street. Eventually, the officer found a building at 11800 French Rd and Montlieu Avenue engulfed in flames.

The case is now being investigated as an act of arson.

Dig deeper:

The building that was allegedly set on fire was a vacant church.

Video from a nearby Project Green Light camera spotted a Black man riding on a bike toward the church. He appeared to have a turkey baster in his hand. A few minutes later, the man is seen riding away from the fire.

What you can do:

If anyone recognizes this person, they're asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fire Investigation Division at 313-596-2940.

If a caller would like to remain anonymous, they may contact the arson tip line at 313-628-2900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Submissions can also be emailed arsontips@detroitmi.gov.