Detroit City Council bans cashless businesses

A new ordinance approved by the Detroit City Council Tuesday would require businesses within the city to accept cash payments during transactions.

If businesses didn't comply with the rule, they would be fined.

Proposed by Council member Angela Whitfield Calloway from District 2, she argued a prohibition on businesses going cashless was necessary because there are more than a 100,000 residents in the city who don't use a bank.

She came up with the idea after an experience at Plum Market in the Ally Detroit Center building. The idea marinated within the city council for weeks before being voted on during Tuesday's meeting. It also appeared to have support from the public.

The Cashless Business Ban ordinance also applies to vendors at Ford Field, Comerica Park, and Little Caesars Arena.

The fines could be up to $500 for not accepting cash. The law goes into effect in 90 days.