Detroit City Council Election 2025: Results on two open seats, at-large races

The Brief Two open seats were left by Mary Sheffield and Fred Durhall III, who vacated them to run for mayor. Candidates running for Districts 1 and 4 are running unopposed.



Detroit made their voices heard Tuesday night as voters went and made their choice of who should hold or take a city council seat.

Residents can expect at least a little shuffling on the council with at least two open races.

Local perspective:

Two open seats on the Detroit City Council are up for grabs while many incumbents are running to keep their seats. Both open seats were vacated by Council President Mary Sheffied in District 5 and by Fred Durhall III in District 7.

In the council race for two at-large seats — which are elected by all Detroit voters — four familiar faces are squaring off. All other council positions will be decided by the residents in the ward or district they live in.

At-large seat incumbents Mary Waters and Coleman A. Young II are facing challenges from two well-known opponents in Janeé Ayers and James Harris.

Here are the Detroit City Council District races and their pending results:

Note: Districts 1 and 4 are running unopposed in the race.

District 2

Incumbent Angela Whitfield Calloway faces former council member Roy McCalister, Jr. in a 2021 election rematch.

Whitfield, 64, is a first-term council member who defeated McCalister, 71, a retired Detroit police detective lieutenant.

The district area is the north-central section of the city including Palmer Woods and the University District.

District 3

Incumbent Scott Benson is running against challenger Cranstana Anderson.

Benson, 55, has championed community development and small business. Anderson, 56, has a background in real estate and is a small business owner.

Boundaries for District 3 are on the north side and include Conner Creek, south to Airport Sub.

District 5

This seat opened once Council President Sheffield launched her bid for mayor. In this race, Willie Burton faces Renata Miller.

Burton, 46, a member of the Board of Police Commissioners, has been a critic of facial recognition technology.

He takes on Miller, 56, who is a UAW retiree and member of numerous community groups like the Detroit Historic District Alliance.

This district covers the center section of the city, including the Dexter-Linwood to the west and bordered by East Village to the east.

District 6

Incumbent Gabriela Santiago-Romero faces challenger Tyrone Carter.

Santiago-Romero, 33, is a first term council member and community organizer, born in Mexico and raised in SW Detroit.

Carter, 63, is serving his fourth term in the State House of Representatives and served 25 years in the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

District 6 is the southern section of the city including downtown, Midtown and Delray.

District 7

The second of two open seats after Fred Durhall III vacated the position to run for mayor. He failed to clear the primary in August.

In the race for his seat, Karen Whitsett faces Denzel Anthon McCampbell.

Whitsett, 57, is serving her fourth term in the House of Representatives while McCampbell, 33, served on Detroit’s Charter Revision Commission.