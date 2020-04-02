Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones tests positive for COVID-19

article

Former Congresswoman and current Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones tested positive for coronavirus, according to her campaign.

Officials say she is not experiencing severe symptoms and is working remotely from home, remaining isolated and following her doctor’s orders.

“Brenda advises everyone to take the coronavirus seriously, to frequently wash their hands, to participate in social distancing, to be safe and take care of themselves and their families,” the campaign said in a release.

Since the first cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Michigan on March 10, Gov. Whitmer has declared a state emergency, closed all schools, prohibited gatherings of more than 50 people, restricted visits to hospitals and other facilities, closed public spaces such as theaters, bars, gyms and casinos, and limited restaurants to carry-out and delivery orders.

Most recently, she's also issued a stay-home order. You can get details on what that means here.

That was all in efforts to social distance and slow the spread of the virus. You can learn more about social distancing and flattening the curve in the video player above.

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

