Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones won't run for reelection

Detroit City Council's president will not seek another term representing the city.

Brenda Jones, who has presided in the governing body for the last 16 years, including serving as council president for the last seven years.

She is the second Detroit City Council member to announce she would not be seeking another term after Council Member Raquel Castañeda-López said she would be stepping down at the end of the year.

Jones, who announced the decision in a release Wednesday morning, called serving as president "my highest honor" and pushing a platform of job opportunities and education in the city..

"The city will always be my heart and soul. I thank all my constituents and colleagues who have supported me throughout the years," Jones said. "I send best wishes to the next term of Council men and women who will continue the work we started."

Jones was first elected to the city council in 2005, serving on the Fire and Police Pension Board. A bio on the city's website says she has sponsored 9 ordinances and 40 resolutions while chairing task forces for Skilled Trades and Military and Veterans Affairs.

Advertisement

Jones also briefly served in Congress to fill out the remainder of former Congressman John Conyer's term after he stepped down. She ran an unsuccessful campaign in the Democratic primaries against Rep. Rashida Tlaib for the 13th District last cycle.

With one seat already open and Castañeda-López announcing her decision Tuesday, a lot of shuffling on Detroit's legislative branch is expected next election cycle.

In the District 4 seat, at least four people have already declared their intention to run. That includes Toson Knight, M.L. Elrick, and Virgil Smith