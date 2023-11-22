Detroit City Council passes resolution calling for cease-fire in Gaza, temporary truce reached

Detroit City Council passed a resolution on Tuesday calling for a cease-fire in Gaza and the unconditional release of civilians who are being illegally held hostage on both sides.

While the resolution in Detroit called for a durable and sustained cease-fire, it passed hours before Israel and Hamas agreed to a four-day cease-fire and an exchange of hostages.

The four-day truce begins on Thursday, while the hostage exchange has been delayed until at least Friday.

About a one-page resolution passed 7-2 by the Detroit City Council; the resolution was authored by Councilwoman Gabriela Santiago-Romero.

"This current conflict is hurting both sides, all sides," she said. "And this is something that we know a global majority is asking for."

Council President Pro Tem James Tate and At Large Councilmember Coleman A. Young II voted no. Tate said he voted against the resolution mostly because of the term "cease-fire."

"There's a number of different phrases that could have been used – but cease-fire is one that I did not want to use, because I know that it is triggering, and it is causing emotion for some folks. I want to see peace. That's my goal. I want to see the bombs stop falling and killing innocent civilians," Tate said. "I want to see the hostages released. I want to see those folks who need help – both in Israel, who have the mental trauma and physical trauma from Oct. 7, as well as the Palestinians who are fearful of their lives every day. I want all of that to be ended and stopped."

The temporary breakthrough would free dozens of hostages held by Hamas as well as Palestinians imprisoned in Israel, and bring a large influx of aid to the besieged territory.

The truce raised hopes of eventually winding down the war, which was triggered by Hamas’ Oct. 7 deadly rampage into Israel. Now in its seventh week, the war has leveled vast swaths of Gaza, fueled a surge of violence in the occupied West Bank, and stirred fears of a wider conflagration across the Middle East.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.