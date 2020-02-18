Detroit City Council unanimously passes Emma's Clause, a stricter amendment to city's dog ordinance

article

Detroit City Council voted in favor Tuesday to amend the city's dog ordinance in honor of a 9-year-old girl who was mauled to death.

Emma Hernandez died last August after she was attacked by several dogs who escaped a neighbor's yard. The amended ordinance will be called Emma's Clause in her honor.

Emma's Claus passed with a 7-0 vote.

It will require immediate and mandatory action by Detroit Animal Care and Control when it comes to investigating complaints about a dangerous animal.

Those actions include visiting the home where the dogs are kept and taking pictures.

| MORE COVERAGE: 'Wake up call': Mother wants girl's dog mauling death to bring about change