Detroit City FC delays opening of future stadium AlumniFi Field

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The Brief The Detroit City Football Club released new information about its new stadium plans. While the opening has been delayed one year to 2028, a new preview center will be available for deposit holders. The 15,000-seat stadium will be built on the site of Southwest Detroit Hospital, which closed in 1991, at Michigan Avenue and 20th Street.



The Detroit City Football Club announced it is pushing back the expected completion date of a new stadium while opening a preview center for deposit holders.

Big picture view:

AlumniFi Field, named after the team's exclusive financial partner, will be built on the site of the long-abandoned Southwest Detroit Hospital, which closed in 1991, at Michigan Avenue and 20th Street.

The original timeline for the 15,000-seat stadium was scheduled for spring 2027, but is now slated for 2028 USL Championship season.

"While planning, design, partnership development, and community engagement continue to advance in the near term, the adjusted timeline is intended to ensure Detroit City FC and its partners deliver the strongest possible fan experience, match day environment, and long-term community impact," said a statement released by DCFC leadership.

A ceremonial groundbreaking will be scheduled for sometime in July, while deposit holders will get a chance to see the plans up close at the new preview center.

The Mercado in Mexantown will host the preview center which will be open to the deposit holders by appointment only, booking visits this summer.

"Located just a few blocks from the future stadium site, the space is designed as a hub where supporters can explore updated interior and exterior renderings and learn more about premium and season ticket options.

"The preview center features a replica of an AlumniFi Field suite, along with a mix of audio and visual elements that highlight the club's story, as well as updated interior and exterior stadium renderings. A 3D stadium model created by local Detroit-area firm Zoyes Creative will serve as the centerpiece of one showroom area, helping bring the project to life for visitors."

Dig deeper:

Detroit City FC also announced that interior spaces of the stadium will be designed by award-winning architecture firm Disbrow Iannuzzi. Other works sports fans may know include Titletown in Green Bay, and Louis Armstrong Stadium in NYC.

According to DCFC officials, more than 6,000 season ticket deposits have already been placed for the inaugral season at AlumniFi Field.

When the team was first founded, DCFC played at Detroit's Cass Tech High School before moving to Hamtramck's Keyworth Stadium. Over the years, DCFC has continued to grow and expand by moving leagues and adding a women's team.

What you can do:

Detroit City FC has also introduced an updated priority ranking system designed to recognize community ownership, uninterrupted season ticket seniority, and early deposit commitment, while creating a transparent path for future seating selection. More information on deposit priority is available at alumnififield.com.

Season tickets for the 2027 season are slated to go on sale in mid-July. Additional details on season ticket packages and plans can be found at detcityfc.com/tickets. Detroit City FC will play the 2027 season at its current home, Keyworth Stadium, in Hamtramck.