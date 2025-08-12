New Detroit City FC stadium name, renderings revealed

article

The Brief DCFC's new stadium in Detroit will be named AlumniFi Field. The organization is demolishing the long-abandoned Southwest Detroit Hospital to build a soccer stadium in Southwest Detroit. The stadium is slated to open for play in 2027.



The future home of Detroit City Football Club is becoming more of a reality, with the release of renderings and the new soccer stadium's name.

AlumniFi Field, named after the team's exclusive financial partner, is slated to be built on the site of the long-abandoned Southwest Detroit Hospital, which closed in 1991, at Michigan Avenue and 20th Street.

"As longtime residents of the city, the leaders and founders of the Club view this stadium not only as an opportunity for our organization and sport, but as a civic endeavor to give back to the city we love," said Sean Mann, Detroit City FC CEO. "Through our partnership, AlumniFi has been working with us on a shared vision for a stronger, more connected Detroit, creating an environment where everyone from youth to adults can thrive."

AlumniFi Field rendering (DCFC)

The backstory:

When the team was first founded, DCFC played at Detroit's Cass Tech High School before moving to Hamtramck's Keyworth Stadium. Over the years, DCFC has continued to grow and expand by moving leagues and adding a women's team.

(Photo by Amber Ainsworth/FOX 2)

Last spring, the team shared plans to demolish the old hospital and build a new home featuring 15,000 seats. This year, the Detroit City Council voted to help with that plan by reimbursing the organization's demolition costs.

"Like Detroit City Football Club, we believe in the power of community," said April Clobes, AlumniFi President and CEO. "This partnership is about more than a stadium — it’s a commitment toward a brighter, stronger Detroit. Through financial education, local initiatives, and community-driven programs, AlumniFi is here to support Detroit’s continued growth and success."

What's next:

Once DCFC receives public approvals, the goal is to begin construction on AlumniFi Field late this year.

The stadium is slated to open for the 2027 USL Championship season.

DCFC tickets:

Ticket deposits for the 2027 season will open on Aug. 26.