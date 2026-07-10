Detroit city leaders to DHS: Stop ICE pursuits which endanger the community

The Brief A letter was sent by Detroit officials to the Department of Homeland Security regarding ICE. The officials want ICE chases to cease dangerous pursuits which endanger the individual, officers and the community. The letter cited two examples where pursuits ended in crashes and injuries in Detroit.



Some Detroit officials are shining a light on ICE chases calling for change, saying they are too fast, too risky, and a danger to the community and everyone involved.

The backstory:

On Wednesday council members Denzel Anton McCampbell, Gabriela Santiago-Romero and Detroit Police Commissioner Victoria Camille, sent a letter addressing it to the head of the Department of Homeland Security – Markwayne Mullin.

In the letter they are demanding that ICE ends "dangerous pursuits through residential neighborhoods."

They cited two pursuits — in May and June — where ICE sped through areas where children played, and both ended in injury.

Both individuals who were being pursued, they say, had no criminal activity – so they're calling for an end to these chases.

McCampbell spoke about the letter and what they hope to accomplish.

"Talk about immigration law, this is not criminal law. So these chases are happening based on civil issues and endangering our community," he said. "So we wanted to ensure that we sent a letter for accountability to Homeland Security to demand that they stop this and follow their own rules to keep our neighborhoods safe."

In the letter, McCampbell, Santiago-Romero, and Camille call on DHS to:

Cease vehicular pursuits

Publicly release its most current vehicular pursuit policy

Confirm key details regarding the May and June incidents

Share findings from the resulting investigations

Hold accountable any agents who break the rules.

They say that the majority of individuals targeted in the Detroit operations do not have criminal records, and that no civil immigration objective justifies high-speed chases that endanger the people being pursued, the agents involved, and innocent bystanders, homeowners, and children.

The other side:

FOX 2 reached out to the Detroit Department of Homeland Security Office requesting an interview and we are waiting to hear back.

Read the full letter below:

Dear Secretary Mullin:

We write on behalf of the residents of Detroit’s Districts 6 and 7 to demand that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) immediately stop conducting high-speed vehicular pursuits through our neighborhoods, and that the Department of Homeland Security enforce its own pursuit standards with the seriousness that human life demands. In the span of three weeks, two such pursuits in Detroit have left two people critically injured, damaged residents’ homes and property, and placed children and bystanders in mortal danger. These are not unfounded notions; they happened on our streets in front of families.

On May 19, 2026, a vehicular pursuit and crash involving ICE left Yerlys Moreno López, a Detroit asylum seeker, with a broken knee and other injuries requiring emergency surgery. On June 5, 2026, ICE confirmed its officers pursued a driver on Detroit’s west side near Whitlock Avenue and Warwick Street. The driver, Mohamd Salim Abdessamed, lost control, crashed through a residential fence and garage, was impaled by a fence post, and landed atop two parked vehicles. He was hospitalized in critical condition. The homeowner reported that her garage was knocked off its foundation, and a vehicle on her property was destroyed. According to neighbors who witnessed the event, agents operated unmarked vehicles, with only one having its emergency lights activated. At this time, it is unclear if sirens were activated.

That last detail is not a minor one. Federal regulation at 8 C.F.R. § 287.8(e) defines a lawful immigration pursuit as one carried out in a "designated pursuit vehicle." A pursuit conducted in an unmarked vehicle without activated lights and sirens does not appear to satisfy the Department’s own regulatory definition. ICE’s own 2012 Emergency Driving Handbook further directs agents to "consider and evaluate critical safety issues posed by emergency driving, including the potential risk of death or serious physical injury to themselves, the general public, and the suspect, and should engage in emergency driving only when they determine that the seriousness of the emergency or the severity of the suspected criminal offense outweighs the risk of death or serious physical injury associated with such driving." We have seen little evidence that such a weighing occurred in either of the Detroit incidents.

The U.S. Department of Justice discourages the use of unmarked vehicles in pursuits, precisely because of the catastrophic risk to uninvolved bystanders. Most American police departments, including Detroit, prohibit chases for non-violent offenses and permit them only to prevent an imminent threat of death or serious bodily harm. It is indefensible that federal agents operating on the same residential streets should hold themselves to a lower standard of public safety than the local police who patrol those blocks every day. The overwhelming majority of individuals targeted in these Detroit operations have no criminal record. No civil immigration objective justifies driving a vehicle at high speed past a park where children are playing.

Accordingly, we demand that the Department take the following actions:

1. Immediately direct ICE and HSI personnel operating in Detroit and across the nation to cease vehicular pursuits in residential and populated areas except where there is an imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury to a person, consistent with best practices.

2. Confirm in writing whether the agents involved in the May 19 and June 5, 2026, Detroit pursuits complied with 8 C.F.R. § 287.8(e), including the requirement that pursuits be conducted in designated vehicles with activated emergency lights and sirens, and whether unmarked vehicles were used in either pursuit.

3. Publicly release the current ICE and HSI vehicular pursuit policy, as the most recent publicly available guidance dates to 2012.

4. Provide the complete findings of the Department’s investigations into both Detroit incidents, including any after-action review, supervisory authorization records, and any disciplinary or corrective measures taken.

5. Commit to a binding pursuit and use-of-force standard that requires supervisory authorization, prohibits pursuits for non-violent civil immigration matters, and holds agents accountable when they violate it.

Detroit is a community that looks out for its neighbors, and we will not accept a regime in which federal agents treat our streets as a place where bystanders, homeowners, and children are acceptable collateral. The next pursuit may not end with injuries but with a funeral. I urge you to act before it does, and I request a written response within fourteen (14) days of receipt of this letter.

Respectfully,

Denzel Anton McCampbell

Council Member, District 7

Detroit City Council Gabriela Santiago-Romero

Council Member, District 6

Detroit City Council



Victoria Camille

Police Commissioner, District 7

Detroit Board of Police Commissioners

Cc:

The Honorable Rashida Tlaib, U.S. House of Representatives (MI-12)

The Honorable Shri Thanedar, U.S. House of Representatives (MI-13)

The Honorable Gary Peters, United States Senate (MI)

The Honorable Elissa Slotkin, United States Senate (MI)

Watch FOX 2 Detroit Live: