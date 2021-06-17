article

A federal judge has halted Detroit's marijuana ordinance that gave preference to legacy residents because it gives an "unfair, irrational, and likely unconstitutional advantage" to people who have lived in the city for a long time.

Crystal Lowe, the plaintiff, sued the city after the council passed a rule that allowed residents who have lived in Detroit for the last 10 years to apply for recreational pot licenses before others.

Lowe, who was not eligible under the current ordinance had wanted to apply for a retail license to sell adult-use recreational weed. In the lawsuit, she said the rule violated the Michigan constitution.

The city had planned on accepting applications at the beginning of April. But a lawsuit filed in March sought a temporary restraining order of the city's process for reviewing applications until the legal challenge was resolved.

As a result of the judge's decision, the city cannot process any applications for recreational marijuana licenses.

"The Court shall grant plaintiff’s motion for a preliminary injunction because the city ordinance governing the process for obtaining a recreational marijuana retail license gives an unfair, irrational, and likely unconstitutional advantage to long-term Detroit residents over all other applicants," read an opinion from Judge Bernard A. Freidman.

You can read the entire motion below.