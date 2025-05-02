Detroit Club Bleu shooting suspects arrested, police credit state-of-the-art tech

The Brief A shooting outside Club Bleu in downtown Detroit led to a quick police response. Detroit police identified the suspects' vehicle and coordinated with Southfield police to arrest the suspects within two hours. The suspects were arraigned and are now in custody



A shooting outside a bar in downtown Detroit has investigators tracking down the suspects in another city hours later, with the help of state-of-the-art technology.

Timeline:

The shooting occurred outside Club Bleu on Woodward in the heart of downtown Detroit after midnight on Monday. Detroit police say cousins Alveon Kindle and Paul Kindle robbed a necklace from a man inside the bar.

What they're saying:

According to investigators, the man's friend confronted the suspects, and one of them, Alveon Kindle, fired several shots, hitting the victim but not killing him.

Police in the area heard the shots and were on the scene in less than a minute.

"We pulled video assets from the club but also our partners in the downtown area," said Commander Matthew Fulgenzi with DPD. "We got the plate number of the vehicle, which is a huge piece of this investigation. Members of the Detroit Police Department contacted Southfield police, alerted them based on the technology and the license plate reader hits that spotted that vehicle, the arrest was made within two hours."

What's next:

The suspects, now defendants, were identified as 21-year-old Alveon Kindle of Clinton Township and 23-year-old Paul Kindle of Southfield. They were arraigned on Thursday and are now behind bars at the Wayne County Jail.

Police say this story may not have ended this way if it weren’t for technology.

"That’s the benefit of a real-time crime center, the benefit of license plate readers, utilizing technology to identify criminals and hold them accountable," Fulgenzi said.

Police say the 27-year-old gunshot victim is expected to make a full recovery.