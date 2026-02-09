Detroit Cody, Ferris State alum was lead official at Super Bowl LX

article

Usually, the best officials are the ones you don't notice in games - but Shawn Smith defies that description, although not for any controversial calls Sunday.

The backstory:

The lead official at Super Bowl LX yesterday is a Detroit Cody High School graduate and Ferris State University alum.

A 1994 graduate with a bachelor's degree in accountancy, Smith has been an alternate referee for a couple past Super Bowls but yesterday was his first time on the field.

According to Ferris State, Smith is in his 11th season as an NFL official and 8th as referee, which is the lead official, recognizable by the white cap.

The referee manages the entire officiating crew, announces the penalties, and is the final authority on rulings.

Smith got his start officiating Pop Warner games in junior high school and also officiated flag football at Eastern Michigan University, according to Football Zebras, a release by Ferris State University said.

The former Cody Comet was recruited to run track and play football at Eastern Michigan University before transferring to Ferris State.

While at Ferris, he began to officiate high school football and later to the Division II gridiron.

At the collegiate level, Smith officiated in Conference USA, the Mid-American Conference, and the Big Ten Conference. He was hired by the NFL in 2025.

