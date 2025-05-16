Detroit College for Creative Studies students show off their masterpieces in exhibition

The Brief Detroit CCS held its 100th student exhibition where artists showed off their amazing work. People can observe, and even purchase some art, with proceeds going right back to the artist.



Incredible talent was on display near downtown Detroit as students from the College for Creative Studies put their masterpieces on display for everyone to see.

Behind the art:

Neo Hopkins is an artist, storyteller, and now a graduate of CCS. His work was prominently displayed for the school's 100th anniversary of its Student Exhibition.

"I've been waiting for this moment really, for the four years I've been here," he said. "Most of my work is very community oriented, about building community and being there for each other."

It's a common theme you'll hear from students. Working together, collaboration, supporting one another in the creative space.

Camden Abdull majored in film and also graduated on Thursday.

"Every step you take is a new experience, and I think that's a big part of this film department—learning to collaborate with others, new people, old people—anyone that you can kind of get to know in a different way," he said. "Every frame means something, and so you learn about them as you make the frame come to life."

Big picture view:

Now their work is coming to life at the 100th student exhibition—running through May 30th—with 3,000 pieces of art on display.

This is such an important show for these emerging artists—not only is all of their talent, creativity, and hard work on display, but it's also for sale, and all the proceeds go back to the artists.

Don Tuski is the president of CCS. The show is at both their Ford campus behind the DIA and at the Taubman Center in the New Center area.

"You'll see a lot of arts and crafts, fine art—you are going to see some entertainment art, film, gaming, concept design, animation. We've been doing this show for 100 years, and there's something for everybody," he said.

Everything from film, photography, and glassblowing to transportation, product, and fashion design.

What you can do:

"You can see what is new, authentic, or original in the art and design world, and you can't do that in many places—but at a place like the College for Creative Studies, you can do that, and you can see who's going to be creating that future," he said.

For more information, you can visit the CCS website.