Detroit cop charged for threatening nephew with taser, suspended with pay

A Detroit police officer was charged on Friday for threatening his 10-year-old nephew with his taser, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Caleb Williams, 21, allegedly "threatened and frightened his 10-year-old nephew by arcing his department issued taser while standing in close proximity to the child," the prosecutor's office stated in a release.

The incident took place on April 17, at a residence on East Outer Drive in Detroit. It was captured on video.

According to the Detroit Police Department, Williams is currently suspended with pay.

"Officer Williams's actions as depicted on the video constitute gross violations of the DPD's internal policies and procedures. After video of this incident surfaced, Chief White personally reviewed the footage and immediately ordered the officer suspended and the case referred to Internal Affairs," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Williams is facing charges of second degree child abuse and felonious assault of his nephew. He received a $10,000 personal bond.

The terms of his bond stipulate that he is not allowed to have any weapons in his possession, and must avoid all contact with minors, according to the release.

The incident is still under investigation.

Williams' probable cause conference is set for May 3, followed by a preliminary examination on May 9.