Detroit councilmember: City 'may have failed' police after off-duty officer killed during mental health crisis

A Detroit city councilmember said the city "may have failed" three police officers after an off-duty officer opened fire on two others in the midst of a mental health crisis before being fatally shot Monday.

"We, the City of Detroit, may have failed that deceased officer and the now traumatized officers that responded as duty required," Mary Waters said in a statement after speaking with Detroit Police Chief James White at a hospital following the shooting. "We can and must do better by our Detroit police officers."

Detroit police officers responded to the area of Dequindre and E. Davison on reports of a suicide around 2:30 p.m. When they arrived, they saw an off-duty DPD sergeant in uniform and heard gunfire, so they took cover behind a vehicle, authorities said.

"He is off duty, he is threatening suicide, he is asking for suicide by cop," White said.

The sergeant, who was described as a sniper and member of the Special Response Team, shot at the two officers, hitting one in the thigh and another in the leg. This prompted the officers to return fire, killing the 45-year-old.

"The officers that responded were heroes. Once they recognized it was one of our own members, they still had to do their job and make sure that everyone else was safe," White said.

White said the officer who was killed did not have a history of mental health issues, but had been on and off duty because of a medical condition. He had recently returned to full duty.

After the shooting, Waters questioned what could be done to better support the mental health of officers.

"Those police officers on Detroit street frontlines protecting the citizens of Detroit are every day subjected to levels of stress and trauma that few could endure. We have special trained units to assist everyday citizens with mental health challenges that result in police being called to lessen probabilities of tragic outcomes," she said. "But how do we do better by our police officers that may have mental challenges themselves to reduce the likelihood of tragic outcomes such as we witnessed today?"

Waters said she plans to discuss the issue at Tuesday's city council meeting, and she wants "a review of Detroit Police Department practices and procedures that allowed the deceased officer to be on duty and allowed to carry a weapon."

