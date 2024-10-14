Chief: Sergeant killed in shootout with DPD was highly trained sniper, wanted suicide by cop

Detroit police officers were forced to shoot and kill one of their own after he targeted them with a high-power rifle beneath a water tower on the city’s east side - wounding two of them Monday.

"It's just a horrible day," said DPD Chief James White. He is off-duty, he is threatening suicide, he's asking for suicide by cop."

The 45-year-old sergeant who was a veteran of the Detroit police - called 911 Monday afternoon. When officers responded to the call of a suicide in progress, he was found in full uniform.

The off-duty officer was described as a highly trained member of the DPD Special Response Team – and a sniper - with Detroit police for 13 years.

"The officers that responded were heroes, once they recognized it was one of our own members, they still had to do their job," the chief said. "And make sure that everyone else was safe."

Two patrol officers from the 11th Precinct responded to the area of Dequindre and East Davison, to that sergeant – armed and firing in the air.

"When they hear the gunshots, they retreat and take cover because they realize he has a high powered rifle," White said. "He approaches the vehicle that they are taking cover behind. He shoots (at) the rear of the vehicle multiple times, he strikes two of our officers.

One of our officers returns fire fatally wounding the officer in question."

The officers shot were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

Chief White says the sergeant was suffering a mental health crisis, after returning to full-duty earlier this month.

He does not have a history with any mental health issues but was on and off the job due to a degenerative condition.

"We were hoping that things were moving in the right direction," White said. "He had the full support, he had the support from the unit he was assigned to."

The officers that were shot were taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital and are expected to be okay.

Mayor Mike Duggan was at the scene Monday evening and tried to bring some sense of comfort.

"It's a tragedy for the city, but it's just a reminder that every Detroiter should be enormously grateful for the commitment and the service of the department," he said.

The off-duty officer returned recently on duty Oct. 3. His past work history had been off-and-on due to his ongoing medical condition. White said that he had no previous mental health issues until today.

Michigan State Police will be providing an independent investigation of the shooting.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

