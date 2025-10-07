Detroit couple charged in horrific child abuse, murder case due in court

article

A Detroit couple charged with murder after horrific allegations of abuse against a 9-year-old boy they cared for is due in court Tuesday.

Sherman Devaughn Jones, 46, and Sampaguita L. Jones, 42, are both licensed foster care workers, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. They were arrested over the summer and charged with felony murder, torture, and involuntary manslaughter for the child's death.

The pair has a preliminary examination scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 7.

WARNING: This story contains graphic details of child abuse.

The backstory:

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, police were called to a home in the 3700 block of Gladstone Street on Sept. 19, 2024, for an unresponsive child. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The cause of death was determined to be pneumonia.

Sherman and Sampaguita were the boy's foster parents. Authorities allege that the couple neglected the boy, whose name was Owen, and assaulted him.

During Sampaguita and Sherman's arraignment, the prosecutor said that a family member had reported concerns about abuse in 2023 to Child Protective Services, but an investigation was never opened.

The prosecutor said that Owen had scars, scratches, discoloration, and bruising across his entire body when he died. He was also allegedly underweight with an extremely protruding stomach, and had numerous fractures.

The Joneses are accused of concealing Owen so that people would see his injuries.

When Owen became sick with pneumonia, Sampaguita and Sherman were accused of ignoring the progressing symptoms and not seeking care for the boy. When he died, the prosecutor said his right lung was compressed because the entire right chest cavity was filled with puss.