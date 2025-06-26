Horrific abuse allegations after Detroit couple charged with murder in 9-year-old's death

article

The Brief A 9-year-old boy had severe injuries when he was found unresponsive at a Detroit home last year. The victim was pronounced dead after he was brought to a hospital. His guardians are now facing murder charges.



WARNING: This story contains graphic details of child abuse.

Guardians of a 9-year-old boy who died after being found unresponsive with numerous scars in a Detroit home last year are now facing murder charges for his death.

Sherman Devaughn Jones, 46, and Sampaguita L. Jones, 41, were charged this week with felony murder, torture, and involuntary manslaughter for the child's death.

They are both licensed foster care workers.

What we know:

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, police were called to a home in the 3700 block of Gladstone Street on Sept. 19 for an unresponsive child. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The cause of death was determined to be pneumonia.

Authorities allege that the couple neglected the boy, whose name was Owen, and assaulted him.

During Sampaguita and Sherman's arraignment, the prosecutor said that a family member had reported concerns about abuse in 2023 to Child Protective Services, but an investigation was never opened.

The prosecutor said that Owen had scars, scratches, discoloration, and bruising across his entire body when he died. He was also allegedly underweight with an extremely protruding stomach, and had numerous fractures.

The Joneses are accused of concealing Owen so that people would see his injuries.

When Owen became sick with pneumonia, Sampaguita and Sherman were accused of ignoring the progressing symptoms and not seeking care for the boy. When he died, the prosecutor said his right lung was compressed because the entire right chest cavity was filled with puss.

What's next:

Sherman and Sampaguita are due in court for a probable cause conference on July 3 and a preliminary exam on July 10.