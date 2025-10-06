Detroit crime falls: Data shows record drop in violent crime in 2025

The Brief Detroit leaders announced a historic drop in violent crime in 2025, beating the previous low in 2024. During its third quarter, Detroit saw a double-digit drop in homicides, nonfatal shootings and carjackings. In 2024, Detroit only saw 203 homicides, which was the fewest on record since 1965.



Crime numbers in Detroit have hit a new historic low, beating the 2024 results, according to city leaders on Monday.

By the numbers:

According to crime data, 3rd quarter numbers showed that 2025 violent crime in Detroit dropped far beyond the previous 2024 results, with categories of homicides, nonfatal shootings and carjackings trending 15% to 30% below the 2024 3rd Quarter numbers.

Throughout 2025, city leaders say the number of violent crimes continued to plummet, falling even below the 60-year-low achieved in 2024, and they say it is thanks to ongoing partnerships between law enforcement between the state and the city, community groups, and a recent surge in federal enforcement and prosecutions.

During its third quarter, Detroit saw a double-digit drop in homicides, nonfatal shootings and carjackings.

In 2024, Detroit only saw 203 homicides, which was the fewest on record since 1965. Through the first three quarters of 2024, there were 155 homicides. As of Sept. 30, 2025, there were 132.

"Having prosecutors embedded in precincts helps them become much more familiar with the patterns and the individuals involved in criminal activity," Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison said. "It also helps to make sure that our officers are developing cases that will withstand prosecutorial review, which has resulted in a rise in the closure rate of nonfatal shooting cases, in particular."

What they're saying:

Officials say nonfatal case closures soared to more than 70% in 2024, after the addition of assistant county prosecutors in precincts.

During their announcement, Detroit leaders said there is still more work to do.

Detroit's Community Violence Intervention groups showed results in achieving reductions in homicides and nonfatal shootings beyond the reductions being experienced in non-CVI areas.

The effort is set to expand due to State-approved funding from the week prior.

During the announcement, Bettison and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan thanked Detroit City Council for its tougher parental responsibility fines, $250 for a first offense and $500 for a second, for parents of children and teens out after curfew.

In June, the city experienced a spike in juvenile-related violence and officials say since the changes were implemented, juvenile crime has declined significantly.

"We still have three months left in this year. However, the partnerships and strategies we’ve implemented continue only are becoming more effective," said Duggan. "I am confident that by the end of this year, we will have another historic reduction."

