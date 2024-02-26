Detroit delivery driver robbed at gunpoint; police search for suspects

article

Two suspects are wanted after robbing a Detroit delivery driver at gunpoint earlier this month.

The 37-year-old victim was in the area of E. Nevada and Wexford around 5:40 p.m. Feb. 12 when he was approached by two men in ski masks. Police said one of the masked men pointed a gun at the victim, while the other suspect stole merchandise from the vehicle. The victim was not hurt.

Both suspects fled in a green Chrysler 300 with tinted windows and silver rims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police at 313-596-1140, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.